Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Mauricio Pochettino vows not to rush Lionel Messi into PSG debut

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 2:44 pm
Lionel Messi will not be rushed into action following his signing by Paris St Germain, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino (Nick Potts/PA Images).
Lionel Messi will not be rushed into action following his signing by Paris St Germain, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino (Nick Potts/PA Images).

Paris St Germain will not rush Lionel Messi into action following his signing from Barcelona earlier this week.

The six-time world player of the year signed a two-year deal with the French side and many fans are eager to see him line up for Mauricio Pochettino’s team against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

But Pochettino  is in no hurry and he warned fans they may have to wait a little longer to see the Argentine in action.

Pochettino said in his press conference: “As for when we might see Leo Messi, it is his second day of training after a month since he played the last game at the Copa America.

“We will take it step by step, get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit.”

Messi trained with his PSG team-mates as they prepared for their first home game of the season.

But the 34-year-old has not played any football since winning the Copa America, his first international trophy with Argentina, in July.

Pochettino also said: “The priority is that he is ok, feels good and when he is in the best condition he can play.”

“I want to have the best players like any coach. Everyone knows that Messi is one of the best in the world.”

The Parisian side will boast one of the best attacking front lines in world football with the prospect of Messi lining up alongside Kylian Mbappe and former team-mate Neymar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal