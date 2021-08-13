Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Odin Bailey eager to show attacking skills for Livingston

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 2:48 pm
Odin Bailey wants more goals and assists (Tim Markland/PA)
Odin Bailey has set himself ambitious targets for getting Livingston on the goal trail after joining the cinch Premiership club on loan.

The 21-year-old Birmingham winger scored four goals and created five others in 36 Sky Bet League Two matches for Forest Green last season, where he played alongside former Livi midfielder Nicky Cadden.

Bailey believes he can do better this term and could get his first chance to shine when David Martindale’s side host St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.

Bailey, who signed on Monday, said: “I’m an attacking player, I like to get at players, beat players, and create and score goals as much as I can.

“Last season I did that a little but this season I want to improve on that a lot more and really kick-start in terms of assists and goals.

“I always set myself targets. I achieved them last year but I still feel I can do better this year.

“Going out on loan, I have learnt a lot already and I want to learn more. Coming up here is a massive opportunity for me and hopefully I can grab it with both hands.”

Bailey added: “I spoke to Cadds just before I came up and he had nothing but positive things to say about the place.

“I came up with an open mind and everything he said is true. The lads have all made me feel very welcome so I couldn’t ask for more.

“There’s a lad at Birmingham, Charlie Lakin, who was at Ross County last season and he had nothing but positive things to say about the league and everything involved in Scotland.

“So I have had a good inkling about what it’s going to be like and I can’t wait to experience it all for myself.”

Fellow newcomer Harry Panayiotou could also make his debut against the Buddies and Martindale hopes to have one or two players back from injury, with Adam Lewis, Cristian Montano and Andrew Shinnie all missing out last week.

Marvin Bartley is free from suspension but Jaze Kabia and Jack McMillan (both knee) are definitely out along with long-term absentee Keaghan Jacobs (foot).

