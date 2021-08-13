Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wigan set to make changes for Rotherham clash

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 3:06 pm
Leam Richardson is set to ring the changes (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wigan will recall some of their big hitters for the visit of Rotherham.

Boss Leam Richardson made changes for the Carabao Cup clash at Hull, with the likes of Charlie Wyke, Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough and Callum Lang dropping to the bench.

They are expected to return to Richardson’s side against the Millers.

James Carragher will hope to be involved after making his first-team debut as a substitute against Hull.

Rotherham have no fresh injury concerns.

Boss Paul Warne is expected to revert to the side that beat Plymouth in last week’s League One opener, having made seven changes for the Carabao Cup loss to Accrington in midweek.

Defenders Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Angus MacDonald (unspecified) continue to miss out.

New signing Tolaji Bola is hoping for a place in the squad following his move from Arsenal earlier this week.

