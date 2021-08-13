Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee boss James McPake eyeing a long overdue cup run

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 3:26 pm
James McPake wants a cup run (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Dundee manager James McPake has his sights set on a long overdue cup run.

The Tayside club have not reached the last four of a major competition for 15 years and have only made two quarter-finals in the past eight seasons.

The Dee will make the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup if they beat Motherwell at home on Saturday, but have lost their last eight games against the Steelmen.

“I don’t think we’ve had a cup run since I’ve been at the club,” McPake said on Dundee’s official website. “This is my eighth year and we’ve not had a proper run.

“We get jealous seeing other clubs having good cup runs and something we said when we got the job is that we wanted to feel this place when we are on a cup run as it could be electric.

“The cup is massive. It’s a real opportunity to bring some excitement back. To give the fans hope and move onto the next round.

“We love cup weekends, they are different. There is a different atmosphere and we are looking forward to it.”

McPake’s injury and coronavirus-hit side returned to the cinch Premiership with a 2-2 draw against St Mirren but they got a reality check last weekend when they suffered a 6-0 thrashing at Celtic.

“You get back on the grass on the Monday morning, you work really hard and then you go out and put a performance on in the very next game and show the fans the Dundee team that we saw against St Mirren and Kilmarnock,” McPake said.

“Show that the fight and the spirt is still there and it’s not been dented by a performance at Celtic Park.”

Danny Mullen (ankle) and Cammy Kerr (knee) will miss out through injury for McPake’s side.

Alex Jakubiak and Liam Fontaine are pushing for recalls after recent lay-offs.

Max Anderson sits out the final match of his suspension but Jordan Marshall is available despite his Celtic Park red card.

