Friday, August 13th 2021
Sport

Sam Johnstone eyeing a start as West Brom take on Luton

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 3:45 pm
Sam Johnstone looks set to start for West Brom against Luton (Rui Vieira/PA)
Sam Johnstone looks set to start for West Brom against Luton (Rui Vieira/PA)

Sam Johnstone looks set to start between the sticks for West Brom ahead of their Championship match against Luton.

The goalkeeper, who was included in England’s Euro 2020 squad earlier this summer, was on the bench for the opening game of the season against Bournemouth last weekend.

Matt Clarke could miss out again for the Baggies ahead of their clash with the Hatters.

He was not in the squad for the Cherries game after having a problem with his hip.

Luton manager Nathan Jones confirmed his squad would be without captain Sonny Bradley ahead of the trip to the Hawthorns.

Jones said that Bradley was recovering after being struck down with Covid-19.

Reece Burke may be in contention for the game after returning to training following a minor thigh strain.

Burke could slot in to central defence alongside Tom Lockyer, who made his return from injury playing a full 90 minutes against Stevenage midweek in the Carabao Cup.

