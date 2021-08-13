Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021
Robbie Neilson determined to build on Hearts’ winning mentality against Celtic

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 3:54 pm
Robbie Neilson is looking for a second win over Celtic this season (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson aims to use their winning mentality to upset Celtic again.

Hearts have won all six matches this season ahead of the Premier Sports Cup second-round tie at Parkhead, including their league opener against Celtic.

“My mindset is still the same,” Neilson said. “We want to go there and win. We’re in the cup, we’ve got the chance to go and progress into the next round.

“We’ve got a really good team here, we need to make additions, there’s no doubt, to give us more strength in depth in the squad, but the first 11 to 14 players here are very, very good, so we go into it with a lot of confidence.”

Hearts earlier announced they had sold more than 12,000 season tickets and Neilson wants to build on the feelgood factor.

“We’re winning games, that’s the most important thing,” he said. “That’s what a football club is about. We’ve managed to win the first six games of the season and we need to continue it.

“The club’s had a difficult 18 months but it’s turning now and we’re starting to get the positivity back but we need to keep on winning to do that.

“Momentum is big. It affects the mentality of the players. We know that it can change quickly in football.

“The key generally if it goes the wrong way is to turn it around as quickly as you can. The players have managed to do that previously but we want to keep this winning mentality going as long as we can.”

Stephen Kingsley returns from illness for Hearts while Jamie Walker has overcome an ankle injury.

Gary Mackay-Steven is fit after being forced off against St Mirren last weekend but Finlay Pollock misses out with an ankle knock.

