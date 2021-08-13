Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans sidelined as Leicester host Wolves in opener

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 3:58 pm
Leicester defender Wesley Fofana suffered a broken leg in a recent pre-season friendly (Rui Vieira/PA)
Leicester will be without Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans when they begin their Premier League campaign against Wolves at King Power Stadium.

Fofana suffered a fractured fibula during a recent friendly against Villarreal, while Evans is still recovering from a foot problem as he targets a return following next month’s international break. Meanwhile, Timothy Castagne continues to be assessed on the eye injury he sustained while with Belgium at Euro 2020.

With Fofana and Evans absent, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers will hope the club can get the signing of Jannik Vestergaard completed in time for the central defender to make his debut on Saturday.

Left-back Ryan Bertrand, striker Patson Daka and midfielder Boubakary Soumare are summer signings who come straight into contention.

Bruno Lage will take charge of Wolves for the first time since succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo as manager in the summer.

The Portuguese has new signings Jose Sa, Yerson Mosquera, Franciso Trincao, Louie Moulden and Rayan Ait Nouri in contention.

Star striker Raul Jimenez is available for the first time since suffering a fractured skull in November.

However, Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee) and Daniel Podence (groin) remain on the sidelines, while Wily Boly has a hamstring injury.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Soyuncu, Amartey, Bertrand, Pereira, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Under, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Neves, Gibbs-White, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Silva, Traore, Jimenez, Mosquera, Trincao.

