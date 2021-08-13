Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Tottenham wait to decide on Harry Kane’s involvement against Man City

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 4:05 pm
Kane wants to join Sunday’s opponents (Richard Heathcote/PA)
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo will decide whether Harry Kane will be involved against Manchester City after Saturday’s training session.

Kane only joined in group training on Friday following his late return from holiday as he tries to force through a move to Sunday’s opponents.

New signing Cristian Romero will be assessed after his injury while Japhet Tanganga is fit after coming off in the last pre-season friendly with an abductor issue.

City are without midfielders Kevin De Bruyne (ankle) and Phil Foden (foot) as the pair continue to recover from injuries suffered at Euro 2020.

Record signing Jack Grealish could make his Premier League debut after featuring as a substitute in the Community Shield last week.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson are all back in contention after returning to training this week.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Tanganga, Doherty, Aurier, Romero, Sanchez, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Alli, Moura, Bergwijn, Gil, Son, Kane.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Dias, Laporte, Mendy, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gunodgan, Rodri, Grealish, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez, Silva, Palmer, Doyle, Jesus.

