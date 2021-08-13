Ross McCrorie optimistic about Aberdeen’s chances of European progress

Ross McCrorie is convinced Aberdeen have the quality and depth to reach the Europa Conference League group stages.

The Dons set up a play-off against Qarabag after beating Icelandic side Breidablik home and away.

The Azerbaijani side went through after a 2-1 aggregate win over Limassol, who beat Aberdeen over two legs four years ago.

The Dons are looking to seal their first group campaign for 14 years and McCrorie is encouraged by their early-season form.

“We are going to respect the opponents,” the former Rangers player told Red TV.

“Whatever team we are facing at this stage of the competition deserve to be there and they are going to be really good. They will have top-quality players within their team.

“But when I look at our squad this season we have a lot of quality and we have got depth there as well. It’s really exciting and we are all looking forward to it.”

The Dons first turn their attention to the Premier Sports Cup before next Thursday’s European first leg.

Stephen Glass will take his side to Fife to take on Raith Rovers in the second round on Sunday and the Dons are expected to have a full squad.