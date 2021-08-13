Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Pep Guardiola discusses fascination with geese – Friday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 6:44 pm
A goose and Pep Guardiola (Ian West/Martin Rickett/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 13.

Football

Pep Guardiola spoke about his fascination with geese flying in formation.

Which prompted City to have some fun with their players’ names.

Virgil Van Dijk signed a new deal at Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson reflected on his time at Liverpool.

Jannik Vestergaard caught up with Kasper Schmeichel after completing his transfer to Leicester.

Joe Willock sent a message to Newcastle fans following his move from Arsenal.

Illan Meslier stuck with Leeds.

Liam Cooper has had plenty of ups and downs at Elland Road.

Daniel James is ready for the new season.

Ian Wright wished Alan Shearer a happy birthday.

Cricket

Isa Guha supported a good cause.

Olympics

Adam Peaty will swap the pool for the dancefloor.

Rugby Union

The offload king.

MMA

Conor McGregor was on the whiskey.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was not convinced by Tony Bellew’s beanbag throwing.

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.

