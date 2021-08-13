Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Brentford fan, 88, watches club play top flight football again after 74 years

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 10:26 pm
Derek Burridge saw Brentford play Arsenal in 1947 – and on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)
A lifelong Brentford fan who witnessed the club’s last game in top-flight football 74 years ago has said he was “delighted” to be in the crowd to cheer on his team in the Premier League.

Derek Burridge was at Griffin Park on May 26 1947 where, as with Friday night’s Premier League opener, his side faced Arsenal.

On Friday, the newly-promoted Bees beat the Gunners 2-0 at the Brentford Community Stadium, but seven decades ago the club exited the summit of English football after a tight 1-0 defeat.

Derek Burridge interview
Mr Burridge has now seen Brentford play Arsenal over seven decades apart (Nick Potts/PA)

“I was 14 at the time and in those days just after the war there was nothing on television – anyone who wanted to see a football match had to go to it,” the 88-year-old told the PA news agency.

“I didn’t have a season ticket, I couldn’t afford it, but I went to every home match.”

Asked how it felt to be back in the stands after the easing of Covid restrictions, Mr Burridge said: “We’ve been released and everybody, all the supporters will be delighted it’s happened.

“And the footballers themselves… they’ve missed the support.”

Brentford v Arsenal – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Mr Burridge (pictured, centre) was 14 when he watched the Bees last in the top flight (Nick Potts/PA)

Playing in the old Football League First Division, Brentford were relegated in 1947 after coming second from bottom in a 22-team league.

But Mr Burridge added that he does recall watching a “fantastic win” that season, witnessing the Bees’ 4-1 victory over Wolves – one of the best teams in the country at the time.

“That was out of the blue, we still got relegated but they finished about second or third in the table,” he added.

Talking about what has changed in the game since the 1940s, Mr Burridge said: “The pitches we would have been playing in in 1947 were nothing like this – this is something new which all the players will appreciate big time.”

