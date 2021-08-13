Sport Edinburgh City claim first win of the season against Stenhousemuir By Press Association August 13, 2021, 10:26 pm Ryan Shanley netted for Edinburgh in the first half (Michael Regan/PA) Edinburgh City moved off the bottom of the cinch League Two table thanks to their first win of the season, a narrow 1-0 victory at home to Stenhousemuir. On-loan summer signing Ryan Shanley scored his first goal for the hosts as he slotted Robbie McIntyre’s assist home just after the half-hour mark for what proved to be the winner at Ainslie Park. Thomas Orr missed the chance to level matters when he saw his penalty saved just after the break. The defeat leaves Stenny without a league win this season as they dropped down two places to sit second-bottom after their opening three matches. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Hearts boss Robbie Neilson expects ‘different ball game’ against Celtic in cup Elgin City boss Gavin Price eager to get first league win against side who dished out April rout Thomas Frank proud after Brentford claim ‘crazy’ win against Arsenal Tottenham wait to decide on Harry Kane’s involvement against Man City