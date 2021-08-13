Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
Edinburgh City claim first win of the season against Stenhousemuir

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 10:26 pm
Ryan Shanley netted for Edinburgh in the first half (Michael Regan/PA)
Ryan Shanley netted for Edinburgh in the first half (Michael Regan/PA)

Edinburgh City moved off the bottom of the cinch League Two table thanks to their first win of the season, a narrow 1-0 victory at home to Stenhousemuir.

On-loan summer signing Ryan Shanley scored his first goal for the hosts as he slotted Robbie McIntyre’s assist home just after the half-hour mark for what proved to be the winner at Ainslie Park.

Thomas Orr missed the chance to level matters when he saw his penalty saved just after the break.

The defeat leaves Stenny without a league win this season as they dropped down two places to sit second-bottom after their opening three matches.

