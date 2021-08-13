Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Callum Booth taking positives from Galatasaray experience into play-off clash

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 10:32 pm
Callum Booth says St Johnstone can take some positives from their Galatasaray defeat (Steve Welsh/PA)
Callum Booth insists St Johnstone can take positives from their defeat by Galatasaray into their Europa Conference League play-off.

The Perth side face Austrian team LASK after exiting the Europa League at the third qualifying round stage on Thursday night following a 4-2 home defeat by the Turkish side, who won 5-3 on aggregate.

St Johnstone are away to Arbroath in the Premier Sports Cup on Sunday before they travel to take on LASK, who beat Vojvodina of Serbia 7-1 on aggregate, for a place in the group stage of UEFA’s new third-tier competition.

The Saints defender said: “I think it was an incredible performance from the boys over two legs, to run a team like that so close for a game and a half.

“It just shows how good a team we are as well.

“The manager has his ideas and we work so hard on the training ground and I think that shows.

“It was disappointing but, as the gaffer said in the changing room, we have to be pleased about it and proud about it and we have to use it for next week.

“We need to use that experience and take the confidence. Although we went out, I think we can hold our heads high, our performance over the two games was really good.

“Not many of us have played this calibre of team in Europe so hopefully we can use this experience as a positive for the next two (European) games and make sure we get a result next week so we can have more European nights.

“It should give us massive confidence going into the rest of the season but next week as well.

“We need to take positives from those two legs because it is going to be just as hard against this Austrian team.”

Striker Chris Kane is suspended but loan attacker Glenn Middleton, ineligible against Galatasaray, is available again.

