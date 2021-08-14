Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Aberdeen need to rise to expectations of fans in cup clash – Stephen Glass

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 10:10 am
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass’ side face Raith Rovers in the second round of the Premier Sports Cup (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass' side face Raith Rovers in the second round of the Premier Sports Cup (Steve Welsh/PA)

Stephen Glass has told his players to rise to the expectations of the Aberdeen fans and disappoint anyone who is anticipating a cup shock in Kirkcaldy.

The Dons face Raith Rovers in the second round of the Premier Sports Cup at noon on Sunday with the sponsors choosing the Stark’s Park encounter as one of their live televised picks.

John McGlynn’s side have only taken one point from their opening two cinch Championship games – despite leading 4-0 against Hamilton in their opener.

But they topped their section in the League Cup group stages and are among the promotion favourites.

The Dons will travel to Fife fresh from reaching the Europa Conference League play-offs with victory over Breidablik and have a trip to Azerbaijan next week to face Qarabag.

But Glass was brought in to Pittodrie with cup success very much on his to-do list and the Dons boss has told his side they must juggle their domestic and European demands.

“We go to Raith on Sunday equally determined to win that game,” he said on the club’s official website.

“They’re well coached, a good team, but we feel we can go there and win.

“We know it’s the early game on TV for a reason, people are thinking they have a big opportunity to knock us out, so we’re relishing another tough challenge.

“The expectation is there to win games, that’s why players come to play for this football club, and that’s what we will look to do on Sunday.”

