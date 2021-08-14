Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Davie Wilson suffering from dementia and will no longer attend Ibrox matches

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 4:20 pm
Davie Wilson will no longer be attending matches at Ibrox (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Former Rangers winger Davie Wilson has stopped attending games at Ibrox due to ongoing Alzheimer’s and dementia issues, his family have said.

The Wilson family announced on Rangers’ official website that the ex-Scotland international would no longer be going to Govan “to watch his beloved Rangers”.

The statement added: “He was thrilled to see the Gers win their 55th league titles and wishes his team all the very best in the forthcoming season.”

Wilson, 82, joined the Ibrox club in 1956 was a key part of the successful Light Blues side of the early 1960s.

He subsequently moved to Dundee United in 1967 before finishing his playing career at Dumbarton in 1973.

Wilson became assistant manager at Dumbarton then had two spells as Sons’ boss and also managed Queen of the South.

He was also assistant manager at Kilmarnock and Hamilton Accies.

Wilson scored 10 times in 22 appearances for Scotland and played in the famous 2-1 win over England at Wembley in 1963.

