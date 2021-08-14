Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kane Hester hat-trick helps Elgin humble Albion Rovers at Borough Briggs

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 5:45 pm
Kane Hester scored a hat-trick for Elgin as they beat Albion Rovers 3-0 (Nick Potts/PA)
Kane Hester scored a hat-trick to help Elgin beat Albion Rovers 3-0 as they climbed up to fourth in the cinch League Two table.

The forward netted two goals in the first half before grabbing his third two minutes into the second half to earn all three points for his side.

Annan beat Stirling 3-1, with Chris Johnston opening the home side’s account in the 22nd minute before team-mate Iain Anderson immediately got their second a minute later.

It was game on when Stirling’s Kurtis Roberts made it 2-1 in the 73rd minute but Tommy Goss sealed the win for Annan in the 85th minute.

The top-of-the-table clash between Forfar and Kelty Hearts finished 2-2, with Kelty still topping the table.

Forfar took the lead in the 17th minute when Matthew Aitken converted a penalty following a clash with the goalkeeper. Nathan Austin scored five minutes later for Kelty before Craig Thomson put Forfar 2-1 up on the cusp of half-time.

The Loons could not keep hold of their lead and Austin struck again in the second half to get his brace and a point.

The fixture between Cowdenbeath and Stranraer was postponed as the Blue Brazil did not have a sufficient amount of players due to self-isolation. An SPFL spokesperson said a further update would be provided “in due course”.

