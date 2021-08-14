Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021
Sheffield Wednesday see off Doncaster in South Yorkshire derby

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 5:52 pm
Barry Bannan opened the scoring for Sheffield Wednesday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Barry Bannan opened the scoring for Sheffield Wednesday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday secured their first win and scored their first goals of the new season with a 2-0 triumph over South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster.

Darren Moore took the spoils against his former club thanks to second-half efforts from Barry Bannan and Dennis Adeniran.

Substitute Omar Bogle then hit an upright from the penalty spot for the visitors late on.

Doncaster carried the greater first-half threat, with Dan Gardner flashing a shot past Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s top corner after cutting inside from the left flank.

Tiago Cukur also lifted a free attempt on the Owls’ goal over from 10 yards after being expertly picked out by on-loan Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith’s cross into the box.

But the Owls improved considerably after the break, with Pontus Dahlberg making smart saves from Lewis Wing and Andre Green before Bannan curled an exquisite 25-yard effort beyond the Swede’s outstretched left arm to break the deadlock on 72 minutes.

Adeniran then made it 2-0 four minutes later when he found a vacant net from eight yards after Dahlberg could only push out Jaden Brown’s left-wing cross.

Doncaster wasted an 88th-minute chance to get back into the match when George Byers was adjudged to have handled Kyle Knoyle’s shot, but Bogle hit the base of Peacock-Farrell’s left-hand post and Ben Close was equally as wasteful, blasting wide from the rebound.

