Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ryan Williams and Cameron Brannagan goals seal Oxford victory over Charlton

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 5:53 pm Updated: August 14, 2021, 11:37 pm
Oxford got the better of Charlton (Ashley Western/PA)
Oxford got the better of Charlton (Ashley Western/PA)

First-half goals from Ryan Williams and Cameron Brannagan brought impressive Oxford a 2-1 win over Charlton at the Kassam Stadium.

The Addicks went close early on as Conor Washington was denied by a smart save from Jack Stevens, turning his shot behind for a corner.

But Oxford looked dangerous whenever they broke, with Mark Sykes involved in a lot of their good work.

On 23 minutes Williams finished off a move he had started deep in his own half, firing high into the net after Craig MacGillivray could only parry Gavin Whyte’s blast.

Eight minutes later Brannagan’s fine first touch gave him the opportunity to hit a fierce angled drive past MacGillivray to make it two.

Charlton got back into the contest 10 minutes before the break when Sam Winnall handled at a corner to concede a penalty and Washington sent Stevens the wrong way from the spot.

The U’s might have added others. James Henry had two good efforts saved, while Winnall should have turned in Sykes’s cross.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]