Salford held at home for second-successive week following Sutton stalemate

Salford were held at home for the second week in a row as Sutton ground out a goalless League Two draw.

The visitors produced the livelier start with Donovan Wilson stinging the palms of goalkeeper Tom King, who also had to be alert to deny David Ajiboye.

Salford summer signing Conor McAleny had already seen an effort blocked when he shot straight at Dean Bouzanis and the Sutton goalkeeper then produced a fine save to keep out a curling left-footed effort from Josh Morris.

On the stroke of half-time, the Ammies should have broken the deadlock as Matty Lund met Liam Shephard’s right-wing cross but fired his volley just wide.

The home side came close again after the break when a fine combination between Ibou Touray and Morris saw a tantalising Morris cutback evade everyone.

Against the run of play, the visitors almost took the lead with 20 minutes to go with defender Louis John heading the ball against the bar.

In a frantic finish, Lund and substitute Tom Elliott both came close with headers for Salford but Sutton almost snatched it when captain Craig Eastmond ran through but was denied well by King.