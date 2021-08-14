Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Leyton Orient pick up their first win of season after dominating 10-man Exeter

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 6:00 pm
Omar Beckles scored in Orient’s 3-0 win over Exeter (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Leyton Orient picked up their first win of the season as they beat 10-man Exeter 3-0 thanks to goals from Aaron Drinan, Omar Beckles and Theo Archibald.

The O’s got off to a dream start as striker Drinan poked the ball beyond Cameron Dawson in the seventh minute to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Orient doubled their lead in the 25th minute as defender Beckles steered the ball into the back of the net for his second of the season.

The Grecians had a chance to claw their way back into the match when goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux brought down Jevani Brown to give them a penalty.

Vigouroux denied Matt Jay from the spot in the 65th minute before Exeter’s Jonathan Grounds was handed a second yellow card in the 74th minute for a late challenge on Darren Pratley to reduce the visitors to 10 men.

It was 3-0 in the 77th minute as Archibald dispatched a cross from Drinan from the right to seal the win.

