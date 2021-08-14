Leyton Orient pick up their first win of season after dominating 10-man Exeter

Leyton Orient picked up their first win of the season as they beat 10-man Exeter 3-0 thanks to goals from Aaron Drinan, Omar Beckles and Theo Archibald.

The O’s got off to a dream start as striker Drinan poked the ball beyond Cameron Dawson in the seventh minute to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Orient doubled their lead in the 25th minute as defender Beckles steered the ball into the back of the net for his second of the season.

The Grecians had a chance to claw their way back into the match when goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux brought down Jevani Brown to give them a penalty.

Vigouroux denied Matt Jay from the spot in the 65th minute before Exeter’s Jonathan Grounds was handed a second yellow card in the 74th minute for a late challenge on Darren Pratley to reduce the visitors to 10 men.

It was 3-0 in the 77th minute as Archibald dispatched a cross from Drinan from the right to seal the win.