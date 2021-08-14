Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lee Angol bags a brace as Bradford snatch last-gasp victory against Oldham

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 6:07 pm
Lee Angol scored twice for Bradford (Chris Radburn/PA)
Lee Angol scored a dramatic last-minute penalty to give Bradford a 2-1 win over Oldham in front of a bumper 17,264 crowd in manager Derek Adams’ first home match in charge.

Oldham appeared to have snatched a draw when Dylan Bahamboula equalised early in the five minutes of stoppage time, his low shot from just inside the box taking a deflection past the diving Richard O’Donnell.

But then, in the last minute, Angol was brought down in the box by Carl Piergianni and he stepped up to score from the spot with the last kick of the match.

It was the second goal of the match for the close-season signing after Angol, who joined the Bantams from Leyton Orient, put them in front in the 34th minute. Andy Cook flicked O’Donnell’s long goal-kick into his path and the striker scored with a low shot from 12 yards to give Bradford a 1-0 half-time lead.

Angol had a great chance to increase the Bantams’ lead in the 57th minute when substitute Charles Vernam played him in on goal but he fired over the crossbar from the edge of the Oldham penalty box. Cook also twice fire wide when well placed.

Oldham were a constant threat and O’Donnell did well to turn away a cross-shot from Jamie Hopcutt, Paudie O’Connor blocked a shot from Davis Keillor-Dunn and he also went close with another effort.

