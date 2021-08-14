Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
AFC Wimbledon and Bolton share six goals in thriller

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 6:08 pm
AFC Wimbledon’s Will Nightingale was on target (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
AFC Wimbledon fans’ return to Plough Lane after three decades was marked with a six-goal League One thriller as the Dons drew 3-3 with Bolton.

The hosts opened the scoring after 20 minutes when the unmarked Will Nightingale nodded home Anthony Hartigan’s cross from close range.

Bolton hit back three minutes later through Eoin Doyle’s penalty after goalkeeper Nik Tzanev brought down Oladapo Afolayan with a clumsy challenge.

The visitors were ahead after 27 minutes as Doyle turned provider with a lovely cross which was tapped in by Josh Sheehan.

The Whites doubled their lead three minutes after the restart, Afolayan tucking away Amadou Bakayoko’s ball to the back post on 48 minutes.

Bolton threatened to make it four before the Dons clawed one back on 74 minutes through substitute Aaron Pressley’s spot kick after Ayoub Assal was brought down in the box.

And Wimbledon salvaged a point a minute later when Dapo Mebude cut in from the left and curled the ball into the bottom corner 15 minutes from time.

