Matty Stevens double helps Forest Green to impressive win

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 6:16 pm
Mathew Stevens struck twice for Forest Green (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Matty Stevens took his tally to three goals in two games as Forest Green claimed an impressive 3-1 victory at Walsall.

Jamille Matt also struck as Rovers made it two wins out of two under Rob Edwards, while Walsall boss Matthew Taylor still seeks his first point.

Rovers led after 20 minutes as Matt hooked Ben Stevenson’s return ball back across goal for Stevens to nod in from close range.

Walsall were twice unlucky not to level as Ash Taylor’s towering header was cleared off the line by Regan Hendry before Luke McGee produced a fingertip save to foil Kieran Phillips’ curler.

But Matt steered in Kane Wilson’s low cross to double Forest Green’s lead after 43 minutes and Stevens stroked home from the spot after Manny Monthe’s tug on Ebou Adams two minutes later.

Walsall almost pulled one back early in the second half but Conor Wilkinson hit the post from 20 yards.

Carl Rushworth made a superb save to stop Jack Aitchison adding a fourth for Rovers before Brendan Kiernan cut inside to curl home a stoppage-time consolation for Walsall.

