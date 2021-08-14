Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
John Marquis and Marcus Harness on target in Portsmouth victory over Crewe

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 6:24 pm
John Marquis found the net for Portsmouth (Martin Rickett/PA)
Summer signing Ryan Tunnicliffe set up both goals on his home debut as Portsmouth beat Crewe 2-0 at Fratton Park to make it two league wins from their first two games.

Striker John Marquis opened the scoring three minutes after the interval, picking up Tunnicliffe’s pass before drilling an angled drive into the net off the inside of a post.

Tunnicliffe then teed up Marcus Harness to double the lead on 65 minutes as the winger drove into the penalty area before seeing his shot squirm through the gloves of Will Jaaskelainen.

Pompey had the better of the first half and only a fine one-handed save from Jaaskelainen stopped Harness breaking the deadlock from a Ronan Curtis cross in the 23rd minute.

Tunnicliffe could have buried the rebound but sent his header tamely over the crossbar.

Curtis stung the hands of the busy Jaaskelainen again a minute before half-time with a well-struck effort from 22 yards.

Marquis could have made the win more comfortable 11 minutes from time but headed wide from six yards from Lee Brown’s cross.

