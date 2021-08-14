John Marquis and Marcus Harness on target in Portsmouth victory over Crewe

Summer signing Ryan Tunnicliffe set up both goals on his home debut as Portsmouth beat Crewe 2-0 at Fratton Park to make it two league wins from their first two games.

Striker John Marquis opened the scoring three minutes after the interval, picking up Tunnicliffe’s pass before drilling an angled drive into the net off the inside of a post.

Tunnicliffe then teed up Marcus Harness to double the lead on 65 minutes as the winger drove into the penalty area before seeing his shot squirm through the gloves of Will Jaaskelainen.

Pompey had the better of the first half and only a fine one-handed save from Jaaskelainen stopped Harness breaking the deadlock from a Ronan Curtis cross in the 23rd minute.

Tunnicliffe could have buried the rebound but sent his header tamely over the crossbar.

Curtis stung the hands of the busy Jaaskelainen again a minute before half-time with a well-struck effort from 22 yards.

Marquis could have made the win more comfortable 11 minutes from time but headed wide from six yards from Lee Brown’s cross.