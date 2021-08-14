Ross Stewart strikes at MK Dons as Sunderland maintain winning start

Liam Manning’s first game in charge of MK Dons ended as a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland as the Black Cats continued their winning start to the season.

The visitors scored either side of half-time through Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton, before Dons striker Troy Parrott reduced the deficit and Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch had his late penalty saved by Andrew Fisher.

Lee Johnson’s side took the lead in the 42nd minute when Aiden McGeady’s cross from the left found frontman Stewart, who capitalised on some sloppy Dons defending to poke home his second goal in as many games.

Embleton added a second in the 52nd minute when he beat the Dons’ offside trap and cleverly chipped Fisher in front of almost 3,000 travelling supporters.

Manning’s men replied four minutes later when Tottenham loanee Parrott fired a left-footed strike from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

Fisher denied the visitors a third from the spot five minutes from time, saving Gooch’s strike after Harry Darling had tripped Stewart.