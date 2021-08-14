Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ross Stewart strikes at MK Dons as Sunderland maintain winning start

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 6:26 pm
Ross Stewart was on target at MK Dons (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ross Stewart was on target at MK Dons (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Liam Manning’s first game in charge of MK Dons ended as a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland as the Black Cats continued their winning start to the season.

The visitors scored either side of half-time through Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton, before Dons striker Troy Parrott reduced the deficit and Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch had his late penalty saved by Andrew Fisher.

Lee Johnson’s side took the lead in the 42nd minute when Aiden McGeady’s cross from the left found frontman Stewart, who capitalised on some sloppy Dons defending to poke home his second goal in as many games.

Embleton added a second in the 52nd minute when he beat the Dons’ offside trap and cleverly chipped Fisher in front of almost 3,000 travelling supporters.

Manning’s men replied four minutes later when Tottenham loanee Parrott fired a left-footed strike from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

Fisher denied the visitors a third from the spot five minutes from time, saving Gooch’s strike after Harry Darling had tripped Stewart.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal