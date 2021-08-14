Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Rochdale and Scunthorpe share spoils from goalless stalemate

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 6:32 pm
There were no goals to report from Rochdale (Bradley Collyer/PA)
There were no goals to report from Rochdale (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Rochdale and Scunthorpe lacked the sharpness up front to break the deadlock as they recorded a goalless League Two draw at the Crown Oil Arena.

Two sides who lost their opening games last weekend at least had the consolation of getting their first point on the board.

The home side had the better chances of the first half as Jake Beesley’s turn and shoot was kept out by Rory Watson, while a diving header from George Broadbent flew inches wide of the upright.

Dale goalkeeper Jay Lynch was on hand when Lewis Thompson smashed an effort towards the roof of his net but the best opportunity of the opening 45 minute fell to Danny Cashman five minutes before the interval.

Beesley allowed a low delivery to run past him into the path of the on-loan Coventry striker, but Cashman saw his side-footed effort beaten away by Watson.

Scunthorpe improved after the break without ever testing Lynch, while the home side continued to commit men forward but lacked the quality to unlock the Iron backline.

Abraham Odoh’s near-post delivery, turned wide of the post by George Broadbent, was the closest they came to scoring.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal