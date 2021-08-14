Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Oliver Pendlebury’s double downs Cheltenham as Wycombe win again

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 6:37 pm
Oliver Pendlebury netted twice for Wycombe (Steeven Paston/PA)
Oliver Pendlebury’s quickfire double earned Wycombe a 3-1 win at Cheltenham.

The 19-year-old had not scored a senior goal before he crashed in a fine strike from 20 yards to make it 2-1 in the 74th minute after Sullay Kaikai’s pass.

Five minutes later Pendlebury added the Chairboys’ third with a similar low drive after a poor clearance to ensure Gareth Ainsworth’s side made it two League One wins from two.

They opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Wales international Sam Vokes, who nodded in Joe Jacobson’s corner at the far post.

Only a fine stop from Owen Evans denied Anis Mehmeti five minutes before half-time, but Cheltenham levelled in the final minute of the opening period.

Callum Wright won possession in the box and crossed into the middle, where Andy Williams powered in a header from close range to mark his 35th birthday with his second of the season.

His strike partner Alfie May was twice denied by David Stockdale early in the second half.

Wycombe made them pay when Pendlebury took centre stage to seal a convincing away success.

