Oliver Pendlebury’s double downs Cheltenham as Wycombe win again

Oliver Pendlebury’s quickfire double earned Wycombe a 3-1 win at Cheltenham.

The 19-year-old had not scored a senior goal before he crashed in a fine strike from 20 yards to make it 2-1 in the 74th minute after Sullay Kaikai’s pass.

Five minutes later Pendlebury added the Chairboys’ third with a similar low drive after a poor clearance to ensure Gareth Ainsworth’s side made it two League One wins from two.

They opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Wales international Sam Vokes, who nodded in Joe Jacobson’s corner at the far post.

Only a fine stop from Owen Evans denied Anis Mehmeti five minutes before half-time, but Cheltenham levelled in the final minute of the opening period.

Callum Wright won possession in the box and crossed into the middle, where Andy Williams powered in a header from close range to mark his 35th birthday with his second of the season.

His strike partner Alfie May was twice denied by David Stockdale early in the second half.

Wycombe made them pay when Pendlebury took centre stage to seal a convincing away success.