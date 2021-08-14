Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Morecambe secure first ever League One win with victory over Shrewsbury

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 6:43 pm
Cole Stockton sealed the win for Morecambe (Tim Markland/PA)
Morecambe secured their first ever League One win with a 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town at the Mazuma Stadium.

Shrewsbury started brightly with Aaron Pierre missing a good chance when he headed a corner wide before Stephen Robinson’s side broke the deadlock on 34 minutes from the penalty spot.

Toumani Diagouraga played in Adam Phillips down the right who was bundled over by a clumsy tackle from Nathanael Ogbeta before getting up and slotting the spot kick past Marko Marosi.

The Shrimps doubled their advantage on 41 minutes. Phillips sent over a deep corner from the right which was only half cleared by the Shrews’ defence and Cole Stockton was in the right spot to bundle the ball over the line from just six yards out.

The visitors had a chance to pull one back in the last minute of the first half as Matthew Pennington’s shot was cleared off the line by Stockton.

The second half saw Marosi forced into good saves from Stockton and Wes McDonald and at the other end Pierre headed a corner wide again when he should have done better.

Elliott Bennett turned an effort just wide after a neat turn in the box as the Shrimps held on for a famous win.

