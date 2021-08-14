Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Dimitri Sea making waves as he earns Barrow victory once again

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 7:01 pm
Offrande Zanzala opened the scoring for Barrow (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Offrande Zanzala opened the scoring for Barrow (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Substitute Dimitri Sea left Hartlepool feeling sick as Barrow secured an exciting 3-2 win over the Sky Bet League Two new boys at Holker Street.

Dave Challinor’s side twice came from behind before French striker Sea, whose Carabao Cup winner earned the Bluebirds a second-round tie with Aston Villa,, struck the winner after 72 minutes.

Barrow made a perfect start to the clubs’ first Football League meeting in 49 years.

Offrande Zanzala, a scorer for Carlisle at Holker Street last season, celebrated his first goal since moving from Brunton Park after three minutes.

Hartlepool responded after 17 minutes as Tyler Burey also grabbed a first goal for his new club, heading home Jamie Sterry’s cross at the back post.

Bluebirds skipper Mark Ellis wasted a good headed opportunity to restore Barrow’s lead nine minutes from half-time.

But Josh Gordon did find the target for Mark Cooper’s side after 47 minutes, only for on-loan teenager Will Goodwin to level on his debut 14 minutes later with a well-taken finish.

Sea finally settled a lively battle with a close-range finish before he had to be substituted by ex-Pools favourite Luke James after suffering a concussion.

That led to 10 minutes of stoppage time but Barrow held on to give Cooper his first league win since taking charge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal