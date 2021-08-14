Ben Brereton again on target as Blackburn rescue draw at Millwall

Ben Brereton scored for the second successive league match as Blackburn hit back to claim a 1-1 draw at Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship.

Rovers had barely looked like troubling the Lions’ goal for the majority of the contest at The Den, but they found the leveller when they needed to to cancel out Jed Wallace’s opener for the hosts.

Wallace, top scorer last season for Gary Rowett’s side, also has two goals in two but, just as on the opening day at QPR, Millwall were unable to hold on to their advantage.

Kick-off in South London was delayed by 15 minutes to allow supporters affected by local train delays extra time to make their way to the ground.

George Evans tested Thomas Kaminski to see if he was awake in the opening stages by trying to lob him from inside his own half, but the Blackburn goalkeeper got back to catch safely.

The Rovers defence did a good job in seeing out some dangerous Millwall set-pieces, but their attack offered precious little at the other end during a cagey first half hour.

The first proper chance of the game took 36 minutes to arrive and, unsurprisingly, it came from a Wallace corner which found Jake Cooper at the back post, with the centre-back heading wide.

Scott Malone then picked out George Saville with a cut-back from the left, with Blackburn captain Darragh Lenihan doing well to deflect his goal-bound effort behind.

Despite the Lions upping the pressure the first half ended goalless, and Blackburn had a decent chance four minutes after the restart as substitute Hayden Carter shot wide from an acute angle.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 64th minute as Daniel Ballard switched play to Malone, who fired in a perfect first-time ball across the face of goal from the left that Wallace was able to turn in at the far post.

Rovers were unable to muster much of a response initially, leading to manager Tony Mowbray taking a more attacking approach in bringing Danny Butterworth and Harry Chapman off the bench.

The changes had the desired effect as the visitors were level with 14 minutes remaining, when Brereton got on the end of Joe Rothwell’s free-kick to head into the bottom corner.

Millwall stepped up their efforts again in search of a winner, with Ryan Leonard looping a header over after another dangerous delivery from Malone, but for the second week in a row they had to make do with a point.