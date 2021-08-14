Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Liam Manning excited by MK Dons potential despite defeat by Sunderland

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 8:19 pm
Liam Manning has taken over at MK Dons (Tim Goode/PA)
Liam Manning revealed he was excited by what he saw from his new MK Dons side despite their 2-1 defeat at home to Sunderland.

Goals either side of half-time from Sunderland pair Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton were enough for the Black Cats to take all three points, despite Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott’s reply in Manning’s first game as head coach.

Sunderland missed a penalty five minutes from time when Andrew Fisher saved Lynden Gooch’s effort and Lee Johnson’s side held on to make it two wins from two in Sky Bet League One.

“Looking at the bigger picture I am really excited by a lot of the things I saw today,” said Manning.

“We had good control of large parts of the game and created lots of chances, but what we can’t do is switch off.

“I have not taken training yet so the guys don’t have an idea of what I want, so that is difficult for them.

“I am hugely proud of how they played and applied themselves so overall we are disappointed to lose but there are lots of positives to take.

“We spoke at half-time about playing with a bit more tempo and intensity and we saw that in the second half, at times we suffocated them.

“Having spent two days with them I can see that they are a terrific group of guys, no egos and everyone willing to work and learn so as a coaching staff coming in it is really exciting.”

Sloppy Dons defending allowed frontman Stewart to poke home in the 42nd minute before Embleton’s chip doubled the lead after 52 minutes.

Parrott’s left-footed shot found the bottom corner four minutes later before Fisher saved from Gooch after Harry Darling’s trip on Stewart.

Johnson said: “There is a lot to take in from that one and I am probably going to have to watch it three or four times to be honest.

“We have had a big turnaround in the squad and we have got players making their debuts and learning about how to cope.

“We have played a side that can drain you psychologically, but apart from one great save we were not troubled hugely.

“The lads have shown a great attitude and I have been very impressed with them all summer and that effort is starting to bear fruit now.

“Our supporters got us through it today, they kept us honest when we needed to apply pressure and dragged us up when we needed it.

“It was a tough game and there are not going to be many easy games, but we can make it easier for ourselves by taking our chances and managing the game better.”

