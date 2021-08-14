Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021
Sport

Anthony Scully’s brace helps Lincoln beat Fleetwood

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 9:19 pm
Anthony Scully scored twice for Lincoln (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Anthony Scully scored twice for Lincoln (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Anthony Scully scored twice as Lincoln came from behind to beat Fleetwood 2-1 at the LNER Stadium.

After Danny Andrew put the visitors ahead, the Imps responded courtesy of Scully’s brace in the final 21 minutes.

Imps keeper Josh Griffiths was kept busy in the first half, making three good saves before the visitors took the lead in spectacular fashion.

After winning a free-kick in the 32nd minute, Andrew whipped a superb effort into the top corner of the net from more than 25 yards.

Lincoln were second-best in the first half but should have taken the lead before the goal when Tom Hopper was sent clear by Scully, only to shoot straight at keeper Alex Cairns.

Michael Appleton sent on Hakeeb Adelakun at half-time and the former Hull midfielder was instrumental as the home side equalised after 69 minutes.

He skilfully created space in midfield before finding Tayo Edun, who supplied Scully and he produced an exquisite first-time finish into the far corner of the net.

From that moment, the Imps were in control and the second goal arrived from the penalty spot three minutes from time.

Following another good move, Edun was fouled in the box and Scully thumped home the penalty.

