Anthony Scully’s brace helps Lincoln beat Fleetwood

Anthony Scully scored twice as Lincoln came from behind to beat Fleetwood 2-1 at the LNER Stadium.

After Danny Andrew put the visitors ahead, the Imps responded courtesy of Scully’s brace in the final 21 minutes.

Imps keeper Josh Griffiths was kept busy in the first half, making three good saves before the visitors took the lead in spectacular fashion.

After winning a free-kick in the 32nd minute, Andrew whipped a superb effort into the top corner of the net from more than 25 yards.

Lincoln were second-best in the first half but should have taken the lead before the goal when Tom Hopper was sent clear by Scully, only to shoot straight at keeper Alex Cairns.

Michael Appleton sent on Hakeeb Adelakun at half-time and the former Hull midfielder was instrumental as the home side equalised after 69 minutes.

He skilfully created space in midfield before finding Tayo Edun, who supplied Scully and he produced an exquisite first-time finish into the far corner of the net.

From that moment, the Imps were in control and the second goal arrived from the penalty spot three minutes from time.

Following another good move, Edun was fouled in the box and Scully thumped home the penalty.