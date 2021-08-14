Rovers boss Rob Edwards counts his blessings after ‘brilliant’ start to season

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards admitted he cannot believe his luck with the squad he has inherited after continuing his fine start in senior management with a 3-1 win at Walsall.

Rovers made it two League Two wins out of two under Edwards, appointed as Mark Cooper’s successor in the summer, thanks to Matty Stevens’ double and a Jamille Matt strike.

Victory puts Rovers – play-off semi-finalists last season – top of the table after two matches, having also beaten Bristol City in the Carabao Cup.

Edwards said: “I’m incredibly lucky – that was the reason for taking the job: there weren’t any fires to fight. We have had a nice start because the lads are working so hard.

“But the great thing is that there’s already a bond, a togetherness between them, there’s a real spirit there. Keeping the main bulk of the group together was the most important thing.

“We’ve made a brilliant start and we’ve got to keep it going – keep our feet on the ground, stay humble and keep working hard.”

Matt set up Stevens to nod home the opener before scoring the second himself from Kane Wilson’s low cross.

Stevens’ second – from the spot after Manny Monthe’s tug on Ebou Adams – made it 3-0 at half-time, and Edwards was delighted with his front two.

He added: “Matt Stevens has worked incredibly hard. He was disappointed to come off which is right, because he’ll want that hat-trick but it’s about the team.

“He’s had a fantastic start, likewise with Jammer (Jamille). I’m really pleased with both the strikers and their goals.

“It’s great that we’ve got people who are confident in front of goal and we do look a threat.”

Walsall boss Matthew Taylor remains in search of his first point, although Brendan Kiernan curled home a late consolation after Conor Wilkinson earlier hit a post.

Taylor said: “I enjoyed the first 15 minutes, I thought we were good, we manufactured opportunities well – but we didn’t take them and they were far more ruthless than we were.

“They took their opportunities, we didn’t – and at the moment, that’s the difference for us.

“We did well for the first 15 minutes but after that we didn’t deserve anything from the game. We got what I hope is a harsh lesson for the players to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“Every goal is avoidable but there are some really big lessons learned hopefully for the players on the pitch because I want to see their identity more – and today I didn’t see that.

“I hope they learn how bad it feels to be 3-0 down at home in front of the loyal fans that have come here to support. It’s not a nice feeling, I’ve been there myself as a player.”