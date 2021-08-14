Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Northampton secure win at Colchester despite finishing the game with 10 men

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 9:48 pm
Jon Guthrie scored the only goal as Northampton won at Colchester (Stewart Robertson/PA)
Jon Guthrie scored the only goal as Northampton won at Colchester (Stewart Robertson/PA)

Northampton made it three wins out of three at the start of the season with a 1-0 win at Colchester despite finishing the game with 10 men.

The Cobblers’ winner came in the 22nd minute from defender Jon Guthrie, who followed up to score from close range after initially being denied by U’s keeper Shamal George, following Sam Hoskins’ free-kick into the box.

Sylvester Jasper warmed the hands of Northampton keeper Liam Roberts just before half-time but the visitors came close to doubling their lead in first-half stoppage-time when Luke Chambers cleared Kion Etete’s close-range effort off the line.

Colchester almost equalised 10 minutes after half-time when Roberts made a pushed away Brendan Wiredu’s effort.

But Nicke Kabamba’s deflected strike whistled just wide for Northampton while at the other end, U’s substitute Freddie Sears was foiled by Roberts after racing through on goal.

Northampton’s Fraser Horsfall was shown a straight red card for a deliberate handball with five minutes remaining as he tried to cut out a Colchester attack, but the visitors claimed victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal