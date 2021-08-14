Northampton secure win at Colchester despite finishing the game with 10 men

Northampton made it three wins out of three at the start of the season with a 1-0 win at Colchester despite finishing the game with 10 men.

The Cobblers’ winner came in the 22nd minute from defender Jon Guthrie, who followed up to score from close range after initially being denied by U’s keeper Shamal George, following Sam Hoskins’ free-kick into the box.

Sylvester Jasper warmed the hands of Northampton keeper Liam Roberts just before half-time but the visitors came close to doubling their lead in first-half stoppage-time when Luke Chambers cleared Kion Etete’s close-range effort off the line.

Colchester almost equalised 10 minutes after half-time when Roberts made a pushed away Brendan Wiredu’s effort.

But Nicke Kabamba’s deflected strike whistled just wide for Northampton while at the other end, U’s substitute Freddie Sears was foiled by Roberts after racing through on goal.

Northampton’s Fraser Horsfall was shown a straight red card for a deliberate handball with five minutes remaining as he tried to cut out a Colchester attack, but the visitors claimed victory.