Sport

Broad’s wish list and Man Utd make flying start – Saturday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 10:13 pm
Stuart Broad was hoping for a memorable day (Tim Goode/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 14.

Football

Rivalries resumed.

And it was the red United that came out on top.

Bruno Fernandes did not leave Old Trafford empty handed.

Manchester United’s newest recruit enjoyed a great reception at Old Trafford.

Usain Bolt enjoyed the Bruno show!

While Paul Pogba also came in for praise.

Barcelona confirmed Gerard Pique has taken a significant pay cut to allow the club to register new signings.

Leicester’s fans were rewarded.

Andy Robertson tried to stay positive.

And was happy with the result.

Not the return Raul Jimenez was hoping for.

Chelsea also got off to a winning start.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved mountains.

Pontus Jansson was happy to give Brentford fans joy.

Luke Jephcott dedicated his late winner to the shooting victims in Plymouth.

Shane Duffy was pleased with Brighton’s work.

Leeds defender Diego Llorente continued to work his way back from injury.

Cricket

Stuart Broad didn’t want much!

Michael Vaughan heaped praise on Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

Sam Billings was feeling optimistic about Manchester United.

Paralympics

Hannah Cockroft started the 10-day countdown to the Games.

A bad hair day for Stef Reid.

MMA

You don’t see that every day!

