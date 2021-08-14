Lucas Akins ensures Ipswich pay the penalty as Burton make it two wins from two

Burton maintained their 100 percent start to their League One campaign with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Ipswich.

After Joe Powell’s opener and a Tom O’Connor own goal saw the scores level at 1-1 heading into the second half it was ultimately a game of two penalties.

Former Albion midfielder Scott Fraser denied by home goalkeeper Ben Garratt after Louie Barry had been brought down by the unlucky O’Connor and it proved to be a costly miss as Matt Penney’s foul on Powell with five minutes remaining gave Lucas Akins the chance to convert.

Having missed in the Carabao Cup shoot-out loss to Oxford on Wednesday, Akins calmly fired home to seal victory.

Powell put Albion ahead after 19 minutes, running onto Akins’ pass to slot the ball past Vaclav Hladky having seen two efforts blocked by the Town defence just a minute before as Burton cranked up the early pressure on the Ipswich defence.

Ipswich were level just three minutes later though, skipper Lee Evans curling a free-kick into a dangerous area and Albion midfielder O’Connor heading the ball past his own keeper under extreme pressure from Town striker Joe Pigott.