Chris Lines returns to haunt Bristol Rovers as he scores in Stevenage win

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 10:13 pm
Chris Lines scored against his former club (Simon Cooper/PA)
Chris Lines scored against his old club as Stevenage claimed a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

The experienced midfielder declined to celebrate after firing home Ben Coker’s cross following an 88th-minute corner to break the deadlock.

Stevenage sealed the points in stoppage time when Jake Reeves broke out of defence and fed substitute Luke Norris and he coolly slotted home.

Boss Joey Barton fielded six summer signings in Rovers’ first home game of the season, but saw his new-look side leave the field to loud jeers from their fans.

The closest either side came to a goal in the first half was after 35 minutes when Stevenage defender Terence Vancooten smashed an attempted clearance towards his own net and was rescued by goalkeeper Joseph Anang’s save.

Reeves fired an early chance wide for the visitors from a pass by Lines, while at the other end Mark Hughes headed a Luke Thomas free-kick straight at Anang.

The second half saw Elliott List and substitute Charlie Carter go close for Stevenage, while Rovers failed to trouble Anang.

