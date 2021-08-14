Mark Warburton impressed by QPR’s commitment in comfortable victory at Hull

Manager Mark Warburton was impressed by QPR’s commitment for the cause following a 3-0 win at Hull who finished the game with 10 men.

The visitors had to dig deep for long periods, but they defended with professionalism and were good value for three points.

Warburton said: “This is a tough place to come so it’s great to get three points.

“There were spells in the second half when Hull were on top, but that’s the Championship. This league challenges you because it’s so relentless.

“The boys deserve an awful lot of credit for their character and their performance.

“The substitutes came on, and that also made a difference – but it’s about the squad. They were very, very good – two more set-piece goals for QPR.

“We showed a lot of character, and I also thought we worked really hard. The clean sheet is also a big statement from us.

“They (Hull) know how to win and how to win together so this is a big three points for us.”

The 3-0 scoreline appeared comprehensive, though newly-promoted Hull had plenty of chances.

But QPR always looked a level above when it mattered and opened the scoring when Chris Willock scored from a well-crafted free-kick in the first half.

Hull had further opportunities after the restart, with their former defender Moses Odubajo and, rather more significantly, Rob Dickie expertly clearing from the goal line.

Yet there was an air of authority about QPR all game and once Lyndon Dykes cashed in on hesitant defending after 68 minutes, an away win never seemed in doubt.

George Moncur’s sending-off three minutes later hardly helped the cause of Grant McCann’s side – with Dickie adding gloss to the scoreline with soon afterwards.

Warburton added: “Rob was a good investment for us. I’ve no doubt he’ll benefit from this move. He’s in a good place right now.

“We were really pleasing all over the park. This is a difficult place to come to, as other teams will soon find out.

“We now have to move on to Wednesday, with another short trip to Middlesbrough.”

Hull head coach Grant expected more from his players in what was a lethargic start.

He said: “I thought we struggled at the start of the game, which is an area of concern that we need to improve on.

“The (first) goal that they scored was sloppy, with miscommunication from the edge of the box.

“I thought we grew into the game, though – in the last 20 minutes (of the first half) we were in the ascendancy.

“We took that into the second half and I thought we started the second half excellently.

“And then it was just another loss of concentration that cost us our second goal.

“In between both boxes, and how we went about things, I was pleased. We just need to get back to know where we can be.”

Hull had made a storming start with victory at Preston last weekend, but McCann added: “It’s a game of fine margins. We could have scored ourselves early on.

“They got into the ascendancy a little bit, but that’s going to happen.

“We’re in a different league now – this is the Championship – and teams are going to have spells against us.

“We’ve lost the game on two set-plays. Between the boxes there was not much at all between the two teams.”