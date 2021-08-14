Danny Cowley dedicates Crewe victory to Portsmouth fans

Danny Cowley dedicated Portsmouth’s 2-0 Sky Bet League One win over Crewe to the club’s fans.

Second-half goals from striker John Marquis and winger Marcus Harness saw Pompey maintain their 100 per cent league record.

Head coach Cowley said: “It was a good day for the people of Portsmouth. It was good day today – this was for them.

“It was a performance which warranted the win. There’s still plenty to work on but there’s good signs and it’s a step in the right direction

“In the first half we had too many touches in the final third and didn’t execute properly.

“We maybe weren’t ruthless enough, but I was pleased we got the balance right between being purposeful and not forcing the play.

“We want to play quickly but we don’t want to force the play.

“I thought the first goal was important, which John took well, and the second goal was a really good team goal from us.”

Marquis opened the scoring three minutes after the interval, picking up Ryan Tunnicliffe’s pass before drilling an angled drive into the net off the inside of a post.

Tunnicliffe then teed up Harness to double the lead on 65 minutes as the winger drove into the penalty area before seeing his shot squirm through the gloves of Will Jaaskelainen.

Pompey had the better of the first half and only a fine one-handed save from Jaaskelainen stopped Harness breaking the deadlock from a Ronan Curtis cross in the 23rd minute.

Tunnicliffe could have buried the rebound but sent his header tamely over the crossbar.

Curtis stung the hands of the busy Jaaskelainen again a minute before half-time with a well-struck effort from 22 yards.

Marquis could have made the win more comfortable 11 minutes from time but headed wide from six yards from Lee Brown’s cross.

Crewe manager David Artell said: “It was a tough afternoon and Portsmouth thoroughly deserved their victory.

“I am not taking anything away from them because we didn’t deserve anything, but we didn’t pass the ball well enough or often enough.

“I accept that as my fault because the players have taken me literally, I’ve perhaps been too descriptive during the week.

“The players have done exactly what I’ve asked of them but I should have told them more often to pass the ball and be bolder in possession.

“We have to show a bit more guile than that when we have it.

“We have to move on and move on quickly. I’ve learnt a few things today and we have to learn from it and get better.”