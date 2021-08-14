Barry Bannan earns Darren Moore praise after Sheffield Wednesday beat Doncaster

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore hailed skipper Barry Bannan after his exquisite 72nd-minute strike spurred the hosts on to a 2-0 win over South Yorkshire neighbours Doncaster.

An even contest looked like it could go either way before the 31-year-old midfielder curled a 25-yard effort beyond the outstretched left arm of Rovers goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg.

The goal then calmed Wednesday’s nerves, with Dennis Adeniran adding a swift second before the visitors wasted a chance to get back into the game late on when Omar Bogle’s 88th-minute penalty struck a post.

It was a miss that prompted unimpressed Rovers boss Richie Wellens to insist the former Charlton forward will not be taking his team’s next spot kick.

Moore was more effusive about Bannan’s contribution, saying: “I’m really pleased for Baz. He’s the skipper and very well respected throughout the club and, when the ball is played to somebody in that position, you want it to be somebody of his ilk.

“He did not rush the shot or snatch at it. He just stuck in the far corner.

“We’ve also spoken about Dennis getting further up the pitch. We’ve had that conversation with him because he needs to add goals to his midfield play.

“I’m pleased to get three points. We knew the game was going to be difficult, which it proved to be.”

Doncaster have now managed just one goal from their first three games of the season and Wellens pulled no punches in terms of the department of the team that he most wants to address, vowing to bring in two new attacking players within the next week.

He said: “I thought we were the better team for the majority of the game against a good calibre of opposition. They’ve got the biggest budget in the division and, along with Sunderland, are probably the biggest club at this level.

“But they just had one moment from a class player at this level and that took the game away from us. He got in a pocket of space and hit it in the top corner.

“We were the team that had the majority of possession and we had the two best chances in the first half, so I’m really pleased with how fast the players are progressing.

“But we really need to get a striker and a winger in, otherwise there will be more painful performances like this one, where we are lacking in the final third.

“When you look at their bench compared to ours, you can see how our options are limited. We can’t even score a penalty, which is a free shot from 12 yards, and Omar won’t be on penalties again, because we let them off the hook there.

“They are used to losing and, if we had scored the penalty, there would have been an opportunity to get a point out of the game.”