Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Swansea share spoils with Sheffield United after goalless draw in Wales

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 11:13 pm
Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had precious little to do at Swansea (Nigel French/PA)
Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had precious little to do at Swansea (Nigel French/PA)

Swansea and Sheffield United shared the points from a goalless draw in the Sky Bet Championship as the Blades frustrated the hosts in Wales.

United – relegated from the Premier League last season – had to make do with rare moments of joy on the counter as Swansea dominated the ball.

But Russell Martin’s men could not match their neat and tidy possession with a cutting edge as Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was forced into action just once.

Swansea had only one shot on target all game and the 90 minutes reinforced the fact new head coach Martin will need a new striker if his team are going to trouble the Championship’s top end.

Manchester United’s Ethan Laird was in Swansea for the game ahead of joining on loan, but Ryan Bennett and Kyle Naughton were out injured.

Flynn Downes made his Swansea debut while United named an attacking side. Former Swans Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie started up front and on the bench respectively.

Martin applauded the crowd before kick-off in his first home game, but his goalkeeper Steven Benda was nearly embarrassed by David McGoldrick.

Swansea still started impressively as they dominated the ball. Joel Latibeaudiere had a shot blocked by Jack Robinson. McGoldrick also had a shot saved by Benda on an away counter-attack.

Billy Sharp forced Benda into action too with a header from a free-kick while at the other end, Swansea captain Matt Grimes fired well over.

It was a first half of few chances and although Swansea had 65 per cent of possession, the two teams turned around level and the hosts had not registered a shot on target.

Jamal Lowe looked to race on to Liam Cullen’s through ball for Swansea at the start of the second half but was flagged offside.

Martin wanted his side to pass the ball quicker and he was furious when Grimes was booked for a tackle on Sander Berge. Brewster, who had been quiet, fired over the bar as did Grimes again.

United introduced McBurnie and Ben Osborn in the 58th minute and the former got a good reception from his old supporters.

Lowe finally had a shot on target for the hosts when he worked Ramsdale in the United goal and was then immediately substituted for Joel Piroe.

McGoldrick raced in on goal from the angle but blazed high and wide in ugly fashion to earn ridicule from the Swansea crowd and then headed a glorious opportunity off target.

It summed up a night when a lack of top quality in front of goal cost both sides two points.

The two teams went direct late on in a desperate search for a goal, but none arrived in front of a returning Welsh crowd of 15,946.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal