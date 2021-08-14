Stephen Robinson lauds Morecambe performance after first ever League One win

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson was a happy man after seeing his side win their first ever game in League One.

The Shrimps are playing at their highest level ever and followed on from their midweek Carabao Cup success at Blackburn with another fine victory.

Robinson said: “Some of the football we played at times was fantastic and the performance showed what direction we are tying to take this club. It was a good three points but we will keep our feet on the ground.

“It was a bit of a strange game in that I thought we scored both our goals when we weren’t playing particularly well. I actually thought we were much better in the second half but didn’t score but played some great football.

“There were some really good performances all over the pitch. We defended well when we needed to and caused them problems and I still think we can get better.

“The backing from the fans was incredible and the way they got behind us was terrific and shows just how good it is to have fans back again.”

Morecambe went ahead on 34 minutes from the penalty spot when Nathanael Ogbeta brought down Adam Phillips with a clumsy challenge and he picked himself up to slot the spot kick past Marko Marosi.

The Shrimps doubled their advantage on 44 minutes. Phillips sent over a deep corner from the right which was only half cleared by the Shrews’ defence and Cole Stockton was in the right spot to bundle the ball over the line from just six yards out.

The visitors went close to pulling one back in the last minute of the first half as Matthew Pennington’s shot was cleared off the line by Stockton.

The second half saw Marosi forced into good saves from Stockton and Wes McDonald and at the other end Pierre headed a corner wide again when he should have done better.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill said his side played a part in their own downfall.

He said: “I didn’t think there was too much in it until we gave away a silly penalty which really gave them a leg up.

“They had a bit of luck with their second goal but again we could have done better in the lead up to the goal and it was always going to be difficult after that in a game that they were really up for with a euphoric atmosphere.

“From then on we gave ourselves a mountain to climb. We didn’t have the spark we needed to get back into it.

“We had a few chances in the second half but overall, despite the fact we probably had as much possession as them, there wasn’t enough determination and we didn’t do enough to get anything from the game.”