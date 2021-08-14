Chris Beech praise for Carlisle after spoiling Swindon’s new ownership party

Carlisle manager Chris Beech was delighted how his side spoilt Swindon’s new ownership party with a 2-1 win over their 10-man hosts.

More than 9,000 Robins fans flocked to the County Ground to welcome new owner Clem Morfuni but it was Carlisle who were celebrating at full-time.

Beech said: “I am delighted to come here for their first home game of the season with more than 9,000 and clappers on the seats to create extra atmosphere.

“I just said to the boys ‘we are against everything today’.

“I was delighted for the supporters who made it through terrible traffic. They could see our hard work and honesty with their own eyes.

“Today was all about Swindon, it was all about the fans, it was all about the takeover but we were strong against it.

“On another day they should score more. Granted they did get in, in the last five minutes.”

Both sides traded blows early on but it was the visitors who took the lead in the 13th minute.

Joe Riley’s sweetly-struck half-volley flew low into the bottom left corner, giving home goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott no chance of making a save.

Swindon responded on the half-hour mark when Romoney Crichlow slid in the leveller after Louis Reed’s free-kick had been nodded on by Dion Conroy.

Carlisle found themselves back in the lead in the 43rd minute though, as Tristan Abrahams tapped in from close range after Swindon failed to deal with a long throw.

Jon Mellish saw his initial shot saved by Wollacott and Abrahams knocked in the rebound.

A bad afternoon got worse for Swindon when Kaine Kesler-Hayden was sent off late on.

Robins head coach Ben Garner blamed a sluggish first-half display for the defeat.

He said: “I think in the first half we could do better.

“The game was more in their style than ours and the goals are disappointing from our perspective but we had a good response to get level and 2-1 at half-time was fair to be honest.

“It was a really good second-half performance, we created chances but just didn’t get that final ball right – more than the decision rather than the technique I’d say.

“We passed the ball better, looked so much more organised, we just need to take that into the next game now. We have to impose our style at home.”