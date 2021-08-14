Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink hails ‘immense’ Burton performance in Ipswich win

A delighted Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink praised his Burton team for an “immense” performance after beating Ipswich 2-1 in a Pirelli Stadium thriller.

Joe Powell put the Brewers ahead after 19 minutes before team-mate Tom O’Connor scored an own goal three minutes later to level the scores.

Former Albion man Scott Fraser missed the chance to put Town ahead when Ben Garratt saved his penalty before Lucas Akins fired home a Burton spot-kick four minutes from time to give Albion their first ever win over the Tractor Boys, at the ninth attempt.

“I think we were immense,” Hasselbaink said. “We had to always put in a big shift. The opposition deserved that. They are a very, very good footballing team so you have to put in a big shift if you want to be in the game.

“We made it very difficult for them. They didn’t really create anything, the one save my goalkeeper makes is from a cross.”

Albion keeper Garratt failed to save any of the penalties in the midweek Carabao Cup shoot-out defeat to Oxford – where Akins also missed from the spot for Burton – but was back to his best against Town.

“My goalkeeper once again was there,” Hasselbaink said. “To be important and to have a big, big moment.

“It is big courage from Ben to stay calm and also for Lucas to take the ball and go again, because it’s not easy, and to put it in the net.

“After that we kept on going. We didn’t get a lot but we kept ourselves in the position to score and we were knocking on the door and if you keep on knocking on the door sometimes somebody opens the door.”

Ipswich boss Paul Cook was hugely disappointed to see his side take nothing from the game when he felt they were worthy of at least a point.

“It’s just disappointing isn’t it?” Cook said.

“You are just at a stage of the game where, with the greatest respect to Burton who were excellent in the first half, we had managed their threat.

“We had moved up to the halfway line with the ball and our centre-halves were high up the pitch and we were dominating the game. But you can’t keep making individual mistakes like we are at the moment.

“I will never blame penalty misses but when Scotty puts the ball down it looks a great day for Ipswich and unfortunately we end up on the back of a defeat that I don’t think we deserved at all. We should have left with something.”

“We have got such a long season ahead with high and lows. We know we have got to sustain winning football to win games and I have every confidence we can do that. I know what it is in the dressing room and I know what is coming in the building and we will be fine.”