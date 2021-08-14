Accrington boss John Coleman ready to get to work in the transfer market

Accrington boss John Coleman knows he needs to bolster his squad despite a 2-1 win over Cambridge.

Matt Butcher’s half volley gave the Reds a 14th-minute lead before summer signing Harry Pell headed home the second on 30 minutes.

Cambridge had their chances and took one on 79 minutes when Joe Ironside’s strike squirmed under keeper James Trafford and rolled over the line.

But the stopper made amends, keeping out Liam O’Neil’s blast as United threw everything at Stanley in the final 15 minutes.

Coleman admitted there has been a deal agreed with Ipswich for defender Cameron Burgess, who did not play today, so he knows he will have to strengthen his side.

“Cameron is a great lad and we appreciate what he has done for us,” said Coleman.

“I didn’t want him to go but the chairman, Andy Holt, has done the deal for the right reasons and Cameron can earn a lot more money at Ipswich so you can’t deny him that.

“We have to strengthen, we had a lot of youngsters on the bench, and we need more first-team players.

“Saying that, it’s a relief to get that first win. The fans were back and it was a great atmosphere but it was a rollercoaster of emotions.

“We played some terrific football in the first half and deserved to be more than 2-0 up. There has been some sickness in the camp this week and I think that showed as we faded in the second half.

“James has made a mistake for the goal but we all make mistakes. He has shown character and made two great saves after that.

“I think over 90 minutes we were worthy winners but, over the last 15 minutes, Cambridge will think they were unlucky to not get anything out of the game.”

Newly-promoted Cambridge drew their first game and, despite not yet having their first league win, manager Mark Bonner can take a lot of positives from their performances.

“We should have taken something from the game, I thought we were dominant towards the end. I thought we had a really strong second half,” he said.

“Despite the scoreline at half-time, we have had a decent number of set-plays but haven’t worked their goalkeeper enough.

“We have come away from home and created a lot of chances and our end product and quality at times has let us down to get us across the line.

“You shouldn’t be encouraged by a defeat but there were some good points and I have got a lot of options which we will need this season.

“I love the effort of the team, we chased it and we showed we can be competitive at this level.”