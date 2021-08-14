Late Will Keane header snatches three points for Wigan against Rotherham

A last-gasp goal from Will Keane handed Wigan a dramatic 1-0 victory against Rotherham.

Keane rose to head home Max Power’s cross deep into stoppage time to hand the hosts their first league win of the campaign.

After parading the club’s new chairman Talal Al Hammad to the home crowd prior to kick-off, it was Wigan who threatened first when Keane volleyed off target from 15 yards.

Rotherham then went close when Mickel Miller saw a crisp 20-yard strike deflected inches wide.

Joshua Kayode headed over the top as he met Chiedozie Ogbene’s cross, before the visitors then saw Jamie Lindsay’s curling shot expertly saved by Ben Amos.

Just before the break, Wigan’s Charlie Wyke robbed Dan Barlaser before seeing an angled strike saved by Viktor Johansson.

Wigan ought to have struck in the 65th minute when Keane glanced off target from five yards following Tom Naylor’s header across goal.

At the other end, Barlaser rose to meet Michael Smith’s cross but his header hit the crossbar and then the post before Keane snatched the three points.