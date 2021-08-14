Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Late Will Keane header snatches three points for Wigan against Rotherham

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 11:27 pm
Will Keane scored for Wigan (Steven Paston/PA)
A last-gasp goal from Will Keane handed Wigan a dramatic 1-0 victory against Rotherham.

Keane rose to head home Max Power’s cross deep into stoppage time to hand the hosts their first league win of the campaign.

After parading the club’s new chairman Talal Al Hammad to the home crowd prior to kick-off, it was Wigan who threatened first when Keane volleyed off target from 15 yards.

Rotherham then went close when Mickel Miller saw a crisp 20-yard strike deflected inches wide.

Joshua Kayode headed over the top as he met Chiedozie Ogbene’s cross, before the visitors then saw Jamie Lindsay’s curling shot expertly saved by Ben Amos.

Just before the break, Wigan’s Charlie Wyke robbed Dan Barlaser before seeing an angled strike saved by Viktor Johansson.

Wigan ought to have struck in the 65th minute when Keane glanced off target from five yards following Tom Naylor’s header across goal.

At the other end, Barlaser rose to meet Michael Smith’s cross but his header hit the crossbar and then the post before Keane snatched the three points.

