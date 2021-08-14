Port Vale pick up first point of League Two season in Tranmere stalemate

Port Vale collected their first point of the new League Two season as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Tranmere.

Darrell Clarke’s side will feel they should have taken all three points but they failed to turn their dominance into goals.

Port Vale started brightly but Devante Rodney’s cross hit the crossbar is their closest chance to break the deadlock.

Tranmere’s best chance was created following a determined run from Liam Feeney but, when the ball fell for Josh Dacres-Cogley, he could only fire is well wide.

The Valiants’ James Wilson wasted two good first-half chances and – shortly before the break – Tom Pett failed to fire over his shot from the edge of the box.

Ten minutes after the break, the home side hit the frame of the goal again, David Worrall latching onto a delightful cross-field pass from Rodney before cutting inside.

Although visiting goalkeeper Joe Murphy was beaten by Worrall’s fierce shot, the ball cannoned back off the near post before being hacked to safety.

Tranmere had a decent chance of their own in the second half but Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s header was saved by Lucas Covolan.

Vale substitute Jamie Proctor was denied by Murphy’s excellent tip-over within a minute of coming on.

And with Pett once again off-target, and Dan Jones and Rodney denied by fine Murphy saves late on, the hosts were forced to settle for a point.