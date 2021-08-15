Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
David Martindale admits his mistake in bringing on Harrison Panayiotou

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 1:47 pm
David Martindale admitted to a mistake (Jane Barlow/PA)
Livingston boss David Martindale has hailed the influence of Andrew Shinnie after admitting he was forced to rectify a managerial mistake in his side’s Premier Sports Cup triumph over St Mirren.

Shinnie was a late replacement for the Lions when he was introduced for debutant Harrison Panayiotou with just 12 minutes left in regulation time.

Panayiotou, signed from National League side Aldershot just 48 hours before kick-off, had himself been a second-half substitute but was replaced after 11 minutes.

It was a peculiar moment in a match that was eventually decided by the heroics of Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek in a dramatic penalty shootout.

However, Martindale was quick afterwards to accentuate the positives of Shinnie’s introduction and has confessed he was to blame for an error in judgement in not bringing the former Inverness and Birmingham player on sooner.

He said: “It was nothing really to do with Harrison. I have to take that on the chin, I made the wrong substitution.

“I threw the boy in at the deep end slightly when I should have put on Andrew Shinnie.

“I think you could see that when we put Shinnie on the park that we started to control the ball a little bit more. He’s a very, very clever player.

“He is one of those players you bring into the club and you don’t have to coach him too much.

“You can give him bits of information but he goes out and plays his natural game, whereas at Livingston you’re bringing in boys on £700 or £800 a week and there’s a lot of coaching there to get them up to the standards of the Premiership.

“We’ve been able to spend a bit more on Andrew for those reasons, because he brings a bit more quality to the final third.”

Alan Forrest put last season’s beaten finalists ahead but their attempts to defend the slender lead backfired when substitute Conor McCarthy bundled in the leveller for St Mirren eight minutes from time.

Penalties seemed inevitable in an energy-sapping extra-time but Livingston were convinced they had snatched victory, only for the officials to rule that Nicky Devlin’s close-range shot had not crossed the line.

It left the stage set for Stryjek, whose stoppage-time error seven days previously had cost the Lions a point in their 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen, and he redeemed himself with heroics in the spot-kicks.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin said: “It looked as if the tempo of the game and the intensity of the game took its toll on quite a few of the players, Livingston’s and ourselves.

“By the end of extra-time, we were quite happy to take it to penalties.

“We just need to dust ourselves down and go again next week – a nice easy one away to Celtic!”

