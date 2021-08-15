Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tributes are paid to Gerd Muller – Sunday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 6:24 pm
Gerd Muller has died aged 74 (PA Wire)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 15.

Football

Tributes were paid to Gerd Muller.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane loved Liverpool’s win over Norwich.

Harry Maguire woke up happy.

Three goals and four assists in one photo.

Gareth Bale was back on Madrid duty.

Romelu Lukaku sent a message of thanks to Inter supporters.

Jose Mourinho was enjoying himself in Rome.

Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi were introduced to PSG’s fans.

Ashley Young took the positives.

Steven Defour enjoyed an anniversary.

Cricket

Stuart Broad expected fireworks.

And wished he could be involved.

Steve Smith was preparing for a big few months.

Matt Prior’s cap was on display at Lord’s.

Tennis

Andy Murray had a decision to make.

Boxing

Muhammad Ali’s grandson wasted little time in making his mark.

Barry Hearn was happy to get his garden back!

Formula One

Ferrari turned the clock back.

Valtteri Bottas was preparing to switch to competition on two wheels during the summer break.

