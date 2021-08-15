Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou welcomes home draw in the Premier Sports Cup

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 7:02 pm
Odsonne Edouard’s opener sent Celtic on their way to the quarter-finals (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou welcomed a home draw against Raith Rovers after his side beat Hearts 3-2 in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Hoops will host the Kirkcaldy side in the quarter-finals in a repeat of the 1994-95 final, which Raith won on penalties, after the Fifers knocked out Aberdeen.

Rangers will host Livingston while there will be two quarter-finals in Dundee. Holders St Johnstone will travel to the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park while Dundee United will welcome Hibernian to Tannadice.

After winning a third home match in eight days, Postecoglou said to Celtic TV on the draw: “Another opportunity to play in front of our supporters here at Celtic Park and we are all looking forward to it.

“Every game in a cup competition is important so having home advantage is pleasing.”

Odsonne Edouard and Stephen Welsh netted in a dominant first-half display from Celtic and Kyogo Furuhashi restored Celtic’s two-goal cushion with his fifth goal of the season following Liam Boyce’s penalty.

Hearts substitute Aaron McEneff gave the scoreline a flattering sheen deep in stoppage-time.

St Johnstone twice came from behind at Arbroath before winning 3-2 on penalties.

The Championship side lead through goals from Joel Nouble and Thomas O’Brien but Saints replied with goals from Glenn Middleton after 59 minutes and Jamie McCart just before half-time in extra time. Ali McCann netted the winning spot-kick.

Raith came from behind to beat Aberdeen 2-1. The Dons had led through Jay Emmanuel-Thomas’ first goal for the club but the hosts grew as a force and second-half strikes from Ethon Varian and Dario Zanatta caused an upset for the Championship team.

Second-half goals from Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet saw Hibernian bounce back from their midweek disappointment in Europe against Rijeka to defeat Kilmarnock 2-0.

The quarter-finals will take place on September 21-23.

